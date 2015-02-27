FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spain's Indra reports net loss of 92 mln euros in 2014
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
February 27, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Spain's Indra reports net loss of 92 mln euros in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s Indra

* Says had a net loss of 92 million euros ($103.02 million) in 2014 versus forecast of net profit of 112 million euros in Reuters poll

* Says free cash flow at end 2014 was 47 million euros

* Says 2014 EBITDA was 268 million euros versus Reuters forecast of 272 million euros, down 9.9 percent from year earlier

* Says full year 2014 earnings include provisions and impairments with negative impact of 196 million euros on profit, and 265 million euros on operative income Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.