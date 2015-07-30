FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Indra H1 net loss higher than expected at 436 mln euros
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 30, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's Indra H1 net loss higher than expected at 436 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 30 (Reuters) - Spanish IT company Indra said it made a net loss of 436 million euros ($475.89 million) in the first half, higher than expected as it overhauls its business under a new management team.

The loss compared with a profit of 60 million euros one year ago and expectations of a loss of 378.5 mln euros in a Reuters poll. Sales fell 5 percent to 1.4 billion euros, bang in line with analysts estimates.

Indra also announced a one-off charge of 422 million euros to reflect a series of items such as cost overruns, a reduction in a tax credit and a goodwill writedown, it said.

Indra provides IT services to industries ranging from security and defence to transport, energy, healthcare, financial services, telecoms and media. ($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Julien Toyer)

