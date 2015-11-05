Spain's Indra sees 2015 sales down 2 pct, new defence contracts in Q4

MADRID, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Spain’s technology firm Indra , immersed in an overhaul of its business, expects 2015 sales to fall around 2 percent for the year as a whole, executives told a conference call on Thursday.

Speaking to analysts after 9-month results which fell below analysts’ expectations, CEO Fernando Abril-Martorell said he expected a new public defence investment cycle would nevertheless be positive for the company.

Earlier it announced one-off provisions of 589 million euros ($640.18 million) due to a review of its troubled Brazilian business. Abril-Martorell said the review would be carried out by an external consultant to make doubly sure that it was watertight, but that review was limited to Brazil only. ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Julien Toyer)