Spain's Indra sees 2015 sales down 2 pct, new defence contracts in Q4
November 5, 2015 / 6:26 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's Indra sees 2015 sales down 2 pct, new defence contracts in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Spain’s technology firm Indra , immersed in an overhaul of its business, expects 2015 sales to fall around 2 percent for the year as a whole, executives told a conference call on Thursday.

Speaking to analysts after 9-month results which fell below analysts’ expectations, CEO Fernando Abril-Martorell said he expected a new public defence investment cycle would nevertheless be positive for the company.

Earlier it announced one-off provisions of 589 million euros ($640.18 million) due to a review of its troubled Brazilian business. Abril-Martorell said the review would be carried out by an external consultant to make doubly sure that it was watertight, but that review was limited to Brazil only. ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Julien Toyer)

