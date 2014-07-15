Spain's Del Pino family sells 4 pct Indra stake for 11.72 per share

MADRID, July 15 (Reuters) - Spanish investment vehicle Casa Grande de Cartagena, owned by members of the wealthy construction family Del Pino, has sold about 4 percent in technology firm Indra for 77.0 million euros ($105.03 million), bookrunner UBS said in a statement on Tuesday.

UBS placed the stake with institutional investors via an accelerated bookbuild at 11.72 euros each, or a 3 percent discount to Monday’s closing share price of 12.08 euros.

Earlier this month the del Pino family, founders of construction and airport management company Ferrovial, sold 3 percent of Spanish stainless steel maker Acerinox for 100 million euros. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Emma Pinedo)