FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Del Pino family sells 4 pct Indra stake for 11.72 per share
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
July 15, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Del Pino family sells 4 pct Indra stake for 11.72 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 15 (Reuters) - Spanish investment vehicle Casa Grande de Cartagena, owned by members of the wealthy construction family Del Pino, has sold about 4 percent in technology firm Indra for 77.0 million euros ($105.03 million), bookrunner UBS said in a statement on Tuesday.

UBS placed the stake with institutional investors via an accelerated bookbuild at 11.72 euros each, or a 3 percent discount to Monday’s closing share price of 12.08 euros.

Earlier this month the del Pino family, founders of construction and airport management company Ferrovial, sold 3 percent of Spanish stainless steel maker Acerinox for 100 million euros. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Emma Pinedo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.