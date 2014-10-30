FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Indra posts 18 pct rise in 9-mnth profit
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
October 30, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Indra posts 18 pct rise in 9-mnth profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spanish technology company Indra on Thursday said net profit in the first nine months of the year rose 18 percent to 78 million euros (98.47 million US dollar), helped by lower costs as sales revenue fell slightly from a year ago.

The firm, which provides IT systems and consulting to sectors such as energy, finance and defence, posted earnings before interest and taxes of 140 million euros at end-September, flat from a year ago and below a forecast for 147 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Indra said it had negative free cash flow of 5 million euros at end-September. It added that this was expected to improve in the fourth quarter, and that a target to reach free cash flow of over 100 million euros by year-end was conditional on projects in Mexico and Brazil coming to fruition. (1 US dollar = 0.7921 euro) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.