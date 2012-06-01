FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Indraprastha Gas says court rules against regulator in tariff case
June 1, 2012 / 11:48 AM / in 5 years

India's Indraprastha Gas says court rules against regulator in tariff case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 1 (Reuters) - City gas utility Indraprastha Gas Ltd said on Friday the Delhi High Court has ruled against a directive from a government regulator to cut gas tariffs in New Delhi.

The court said the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has no power to fix any component of network tariff or compression charges for any gas utility having its own distribution network, Indraprastha Gas said in a statement to the stock exchanges.

Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar

