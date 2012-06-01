FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India court rules in favour of gas utility in tariff case - TV
June 1, 2012 / 9:48 AM / in 5 years

India court rules in favour of gas utility in tariff case - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 1 (Reuters) - The Delhi High Court has ruled in favour of city gas utility Indraprastha Gas Ltd, or IGL, which was contesting a directive from a government regulator to cut gas tariffs in New Delhi, television channels reported on Friday.

IGL had challenged the constitutionality and legality of the powers of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to fix the tariff.

Shares in Indraprastha Gas surged more than 38 percent after the news. Stocks of other gas utilities, including Gujarat Gas and Petronet LNG rose between 10-18 percent.

Reporting by Prashant Mehra

