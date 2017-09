Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indus Holding AG :

* Indus subsidiary OFA Bamberg GmbH expanded its business activities and acquired a production facility of ESDA GmbH in Glauchau, Saxony

* Subsidiary Selzer takes over 100 percent of Brazilian subsidiary

* OFA Bamberg acquires facility in Glauchau