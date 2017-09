Nov 10 (Reuters) - Indus Holding AG :

* Says has acquired a majority shareholding in MBN Maschinenbau-Gruppe, Neugersdorf, from three owners, Ernst Lieb, Iris Kaden and Heiko Krause

* Says all three managing partners retain a combined share of 25 pct in company and will remain in charge of its business activities