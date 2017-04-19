FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's IndusInd Bank Q4 net profit rises 21 pct
April 19, 2017 / 8:58 AM / 4 months ago

India's IndusInd Bank Q4 net profit rises 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - IndusInd Bank, India's sixth-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a 21 percent rise in its fourth-quarter profit on higher interest income, while its bad-loan ratio eased sequentially.

Net profit rose to 7.52 billion rupees ($116.4 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from 6.20 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender said on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2oreRDQ)

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans fell to 0.93 percent at end-March, from 0.94 percent as of end-December. ($1 = 64.5900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

