April 19 (Reuters) - Three months ended March 31 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated) March 2012 March 2011 Net profit 2.23 1.72 Net interest income 4.64 3.88 NOTE: IndusInd Bank Ltd is a private sector lender. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)