India's IndusInd selling shares to raise up to $360 mln-sources
November 26, 2012 / 4:16 PM / in 5 years

India's IndusInd selling shares to raise up to $360 mln-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - India’s IndusInd Bank late on Monday launched a share sale to raise up to $360 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said, as it looks to boost its capital base.

The share sale to institutional investors was launched at a floor price of about 374 rupees a share, said the sources, declining to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media. Shares in IndusInd, a private sector lender, ended 2.7 percent higher on Monday at 384.35 rupees.

Last month, IndusInd Bank picked Morgan Stanley, brokerage CLSA and local investment bank JM Financial Ltd to manage the share offering.

Many Indian companies are finalising share offering plans, enthused by a 20 percent surge in the main Mumbai index so far this year, sources have said.

Total proceeds from share sales in India in the first nine months of 2012 were $8.9 billion from 59 deals, a rise from $8.3 billion in the same period last year, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Tony Munroe)

