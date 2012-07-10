FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Industrial Bank of Korea sells $500 mln notes
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2012 / 4:31 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Industrial Bank of Korea sells $500 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - The Industrial Bank of Korea 
on Tuesday sold $500 million of senior notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs, and Standard Chartered Bank were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
    
BORROWER: INDUSTRIAL BANK OF KOREA 

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 2.375 PCT   MATURITY    07/17/2017
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.532   FIRST PAY   01/17/2013
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 2.475 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/17/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 185 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS    MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.