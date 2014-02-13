Industrial Alliance raises dividend as profit climbs

TORONTO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services, Canada’s fourth-largest life insurer, said on Thursday its fourth-quarter profit rose 26 percent, and the company boosted its dividend.

Net income attributed to common shareholders was C$91.1 million ($82.90 million), or 91 Canadian cents a share, for the quarter. That compared with a year-earlier profit of C$72.1 million, or 76 Canadian cents a share.

The Quebec City-based company raised its quarterly payout by 6 percent to 26 Canadian cents per share, it said.