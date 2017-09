Aug 12 (Reuters) - Industrial Bank Co Ltd reported the following results for the period from January through June (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): H1 2013 H1 2012 Net income 21,638 17,102 Revenue 53,464 41,221 For the full statement (in Chinese) please click: here (Reporting By Shanghai Newsroom and Samuel Shen; Editing by KazunorI Takada)