FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Industrial Bank cleared to raise up to $3.8 bln - IFR
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 3, 2013 / 2:41 PM / 5 years ago

Industrial Bank cleared to raise up to $3.8 bln - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Mid-sized lender Industrial Bank has received China Securities Regulatory Commission approval for a share placing to raise up to 23.7 billion yuan ($3.8 billion), IFR reported on Thursday.

The regulator said on Dec. 31 Industrial Bank could issue up to 1.92 billion new shares, IFR said, citing an announcement from the bank.

Industrial Bank had said it would place the shares with four strategic investors at 12.36 renminbi.

Beijing Infrastructure Investment Co Ltd, China Tobacco, PICC Asset Management, and Shanghai Zhengyang International Trade will be subject to a lock-up period of 36 months.

Citic Securities, Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities and Credit Suisse Founder Securities are working on the transaction. ($1 = 6.2303 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.