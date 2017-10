SHANGHAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - China’s Industrial Bank said on Wednesday that 2012 profit rose around 36 percent.

Net profit last year was 34.7 billion yuan ($5.58 billion), compared with 25.5 billion yuan a year earlier, the lender said in its preliminary earnings statement published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange website. The figures are unaudited. ($1 = 6.2241 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)