RPT-BRIEF-Industrivarden confirms Martin-Lof to step down as chairman, rejigs top posts
January 22, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-BRIEF-Industrivarden confirms Martin-Lof to step down as chairman, rejigs top posts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to cover alerts)

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Industrivarden Ab

* Says Industrivarden and its principal owners will be proposing certain changes to nominating committees of Industrivarden and its portfolio companies

* Says Sverker Martin-Lof has announced his intention to leave his directorships at companies’ coming annual general meetings

* Says Anders Nyrén leaves his position as chairman of Handelsbanken

* Says Par Boman is proposed as new chairman of Handelsbanken

* Says an announcement on a successor to Par Boman as CEO of Handelsbanken will be made by its board of directors prior to bank’s annual general meeting

* Says to recommend Par Boman as new Chairman of SCA and as a new director of Skanska and Bengt Kjell as new Chairman of SSAB

* Says also to recommend Anders Nyrén as a director of Ericsson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
