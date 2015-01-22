BRIEF-Industrivarden confirms Martin-Lof to step down as chairman, rejigs top posts

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Industrivarden Ab
* Says Industrivarden and its principal owners will be proposing certain changes to nominating committees of Industrivarden and its portfolio companies
* Says Sverker Martin-Lof has announced his intention to leave his directorships at companies’ coming annual general meetings
* Says Anders Nyrén leaves his position as chairman of Handelsbanken
* Says Par Boman is proposed as new chairman of Handelsbanken
* Says an announcement on a successor to Par Boman as CEO of Handelsbanken will be made by its board of directors prior to bank’s annual general meeting
* Says to recommend Par Boman as new Chairman of SCA and as a new director of Skanska and Bengt Kjell as new Chairman of SSAB
* Says also to recommend Anders Nyrén as a director of Ericsson