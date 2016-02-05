Sweden's Industrivarden promises faster change, to invest in smaller companies

STOCKHOLM, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Swedish investment group Industrivarden on Friday said it was likely to boost the pace of acquisitions and divestments as it announced a new dividend and debt policy and said it would look to invest in smaller companies than before.

Industrivarden, which has stakes in Swedish heavy-weights such as Volvo, Ericsson and SCA, also said it would work for faster change in portfolio companies that are facing big challenges.

The promise of a quicker-moving Industrivarden comes after its new chief Helena Stjernholm took the helm six months ago following an exodus of top chiefs and board members at the investment firm and its holdings in the wake of a corporate spending scandal in hygiene products maker SCA.

“In short, it is a matter of bringing about an accelerated pace of change and having less patience with low-performing investments,” Stjernholm said in comments in Industrivarden’s quarterly report.

Industrivarden has held many of its stakes for decades, some of which have underperformed the wider stock market for years, such as steel maker SSAB, engineering group Sandvik and mobile gear maker Ericsson.

“Ericsson must gain a better financial outcome from its positions of strength and increase profitability in several areas of its business,” Stjernholm said while commending its adaptability in a quickly changing industry and its recent partnership with U.S. network gear maker Cisco.

Industrivarden, which cut its dividend for 2015 to 5 crowns per share from 6.25 crowns a year ago, said it should have a positive cash flow before changes in the portfolio and after dividend paid.

It also set a target of a net debt to equity ratio in the 0 to 10 percent range, compared to 15 percent at the end of 2015.