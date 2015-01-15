FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Industrivarden says suspects exposed to electronic surveillance
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 15, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

Industrivarden says suspects exposed to electronic surveillance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Sverker Martin-Lof, chairman of Industrivarden which controls companies such as SCA , AB Volvo and Handelsbanken, said in an interview that he suspected the group was the target of electronic snooping aimed at harming the company and its holdings.

“We suspect and have indications that strong powers want to destabilise Industrivarden and the companies within the group. We have information pointing toward electronic surveillance,” he was quoted as saying by business daily Dagens Industri.

Martin-Lof, 71, said he did not know who might be behind the surveillance and that no complaint had been filed to the police, but that security experts had been hired to investigate.

Industrivarden announced in December that Martin-Lof would leave his board assignments in the group in 2016. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.