FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Industrial robot sales rise 8 percent in 2015 on autos and China
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

Industrial robot sales rise 8 percent in 2015 on autos and China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 12 (Reuters) - Global sales of industrial robots rose 8 percent in 2015, driven by demand from the automotive industry and China, the World Robotics Federation said on Tuesday.

Articulated robots - robots with rotary joints - were the most in demand. So-called cobots, which collaborate and work side by side with humans, are also gaining in popularity and are almost ready for routine use in industry.

The number of robots sold exceeded 240,000 for the first time. China cemented its position as the leading market with a rise of 16 percent to 66,000 units, although this was only half the growth of 30 percent that the federation had predicted.

The figure includes sales by local Chinese suppliers as well as international manufacturers such as Kuka, Fanuc and ABB.

In Europe, sales rose 9 percent to nearly 50,000, powered by eastern Europe, while sales in north America rose 11 percent to 34,000, the federation said. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.