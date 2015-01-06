BRIEF-Indygotech Minerals EGM approves issuance of new series I shares

Jan 6(Reuters) - Indygotech Minerals SA :

* Announced on Monday that the extraordinary shareholders meeting approved issuance of series I shares to be offered in a private placement

* The company will issue a maximum of 8 million new series I shares at an issuance price of 0.80 zloty per share

* The shares should be alotted no later than by June 30

* Following the issuance of new series I shares the share capital of the company will be raised by maximum of 400,000 zlotys ($111,498)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: