BRIEF-Indygotech Minerals EGM approves issuance of new series I shares

Jan 6(Reuters) - Indygotech Minerals SA :
* Announced on Monday that the extraordinary shareholders meeting approved issuance of series I shares to be offered in a private placement
* The company will issue a maximum of 8 million new series I shares at an issuance price of 0.80 zloty per share
* The shares should be alotted no later than by June 30
* Following the issuance of new series I shares the share capital of the company will be raised by maximum of 400,000 zlotys ($111,498)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
$1 = 3.5875 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom