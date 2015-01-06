FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Indygotech Minerals EGM approves issuance of new series I shares
January 6, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Indygotech Minerals EGM approves issuance of new series I shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6(Reuters) - Indygotech Minerals SA :

* Announced on Monday that the extraordinary shareholders meeting approved issuance of series I shares to be offered in a private placement

* The company will issue a maximum of 8 million new series I shares at an issuance price of 0.80 zloty per share

* The shares should be alotted no later than by June 30

* Following the issuance of new series I shares the share capital of the company will be raised by maximum of 400,000 zlotys ($111,498)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.5875 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

