Sept 3 (Reuters) - Indygotech Minerals :

* Says Polish Financial Supervisor KNF has suspended trading of Indygotech Minerals’ shares until Sept. 30 2014 due to company’s failure in reporting H1 results within allocated timescale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)