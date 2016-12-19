FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
2nd Circuit refuses to increase attorneys' fees in IndyMac case
December 19, 2016

2nd Circuit refuses to increase attorneys' fees in IndyMac case

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge properly reduced the $45 million fee request of class action lawyers who negotiated a $346 million settlement for investors in securities backed by mortgages issued by failed bank IndyMac Corp, a U.S. appeals court has ruled.

In a ruling on Friday, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision last year by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan trimming eight law firms' fee request to $28.5 million.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hzAodJ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
