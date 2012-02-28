FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ineos restarts gasoline units at French refinery-traders
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 28, 2012 / 5:06 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Ineos restarts gasoline units at French refinery-traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Independent refiner Ineos is restarting gasoline-making units at its Lavera refinery in France after a period of maintenance, traders said on Tuesday.

Total’s La Mede refinery nearby is also undergoing maintenance, which is due to end March 3.

Earlier this year, Total and Ineos resumed talks to tie up their neighbouring refineries in southeastern France, according to industrial sources.

The refineries are seen to be complimentary, because the Lavera plant is flexible and can take various grades of crude, while the La Mede refinery has a good supply network.

Last year, Ineos signed a joint venture with PetroChina in July, which includes the Lavera and Scottish Grangemouth refineries. The similarly sized plants have a combined capacity of 420,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The $1 billion transaction was completed on July 1, according to a filing by PetroChina .

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.