TRLPC-Ineos increases loan refinancing to 1.4 bln euros

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Swiss chemicals company Ineos has almost the doubled the size of a leveraged loan to 1.4 billion euros-equivalent ($1.53 billion) following significant demand from investors, banking sources said on Friday.

The seven-year term loan B, which will be denominated in euros and dollars, was launched at 750 million euros-equivalent and will refinance much of the company’s existing high yield bonds, reducing borrowing costs.

Cash-rich investors in Europe and the US have strong appetite for loans and are putting in large orders for strong performing, well known companies, amid a lack of deals in the primary pipeline.

The loan was originally intended to refinance Ineos’ existing 500 million euro floating rate notes (FRN) due in 2019, and also refinance $300 million of the company’s existing $1 billion high-yield bond, due in 2019.

The increased loan will now be used to refinance all of Ineos’ $1 billion senior secured notes due 2019, which pay a coupon of 8.375 percent, as well as the FRN.

The loan will cut Ineos’ borrowing costs as it is guided to pay 350bp over Libor/Euribor at 99 Original Issue Discount. There is also a 101 soft call for six months and a one percent floor, which guarantees a minimum return for investors.

“There is strong demand for the loan. It makes good fiscal sense to raise a loan and repay the bonds as it gives a big pricing cut to Ineos,” one of the banking sources said.

Barclays is leading the financing as the administrative agent. JP Morgan is a joint global coordinator. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are bookrunners.

Lenders have been asked to commit to the deal by an advanced deadline of March 9. They originally had until March 11.

Ineos is currently rated B1/B+. Its senior secured debt has a Ba3/BB- rating.