RLPC: Ineos upsizes term loan to $3.025B

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - Ineos Group Ltd has further increased the size on its new term loan to approximately $3.025 billion from $2 billion, and downsized its bond issuance to $775 million from $1.7 billion.

The term loan now consists of a $375 million, three-year tranche, a $2 billion, six-year tranche, and a 500 million euro (approximately $650 million equivalent), six-year tranche.

There is now no three-year euro tranche.

Ineos also tightened the spread on the loans.

The three-year tranche is talked at 425bp over Libor, with a 1.25 percent Libor floor, and a 99 original issue discount (OID). Previously, the loan was talked at 450-475bp over Libor, with a 99 OID.

The six-year euro portion is talked at 550bp over Euribor, with a 1.25 percent Euribor floor, and a 98.5 OID. This is tightened from 550-575bp over Libor, and a 98-98.5 OID.

The six-year U.S. portion is talked at 525bp over Libor, with a 1.25 percent Libor floor, and a 98.5 OID. This is the tight end of talk of 525-550bp over Libor, and a 98-98.5 OID.

The loans carry 102, 101 soft call in the first two years.

Barclays is lead left on the transaction. Allocations are expected tomorrow morning. The company’s corporate family rating is B2/B.

Barclays is lead left. JP Morgan is acting as joint global coordinator and bookrunner, while Goldman Sachs and UBS are mandated lead arrangers and joint bookrunners on the deal. Ondra Partners is advising Ineos. The new debt will refinance Ineos’ remaining term loan C and term loan D.