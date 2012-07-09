UPDATE 1-Ontario Teachers, Unitas team up for Infastech bid-sources

* Teachers’ oversees around $114 billion in assets

* Western pension plans seek more direct investments in Asia to boost profits

* Teachers’ has invested in Kyobo Life and Sydney Desalination plant this yr

By Stephen Aldred and Prakash Chakravarti

HONG KONG, July 9 (Reuters) - Ontario Teachers’ Pension Fund and private equity fund Unitas Capital have teamed up for a potential joint bid for Singapore-based Infastech, one of the world’s biggest makers of industrial fasteners, in a deal worth over $750 million, said two sources with knowledge of the matter.

Infastech, owned by CVC Capital Partners and Standard Chartered’s private equity arm, supplies to clients in more than 150 countries. The funds are now selling the maker of mechanical fasteners used in cars and planes after acquiring it for about $350 million to $400 million in 2010.

With second-round bids due next week, Unitas is teaming up with Teachers’ as it faces a potential rival bid from Stanley Black & Decker, said the sources, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Infastech has earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of around $92 million to $95 million, according to two other sources, and bankers involved in the bidding said bids could come in over eight times that amount, giving a valuation for the asset of around $750 million.

Unitas declined to comment, while Teachers’ could not immediately be reached for comment.

Teachers’, which oversees about C$117.1 billion ($114.93 billion) in assets, is already an investor in Unitas’ last Asia fund in 2008. The firms worked together in 2007 for their NZ$2.2 billion ($1.76 billion) leveraged buyout for New Zealand’s Yellow Pages Group.

Along with many Western pension plans, Teachers’ is actively seeking opportunities for direct investments to increase its share of profits as they face the need to provide pensions for ageing populations.

Teachers’ said in April that while it was making double-digit returns on assets, it projected a C$9.6 billion funding shortfall as the cost of future pension plans are growing faster than its assets.

Teachers’, which has around 300,000 active and retired members in its plans, has been active in Asia deals this year.

It acquired a 9.9 percent stake in South Korea’s Kyobo Life for around $400 million in June, and with Hastings Funds Management has signed a A$2.3 billion ($2.35 billion) deal on the long-term lease of the Sydney Desalination Plant with Australia’s New South Wales state.