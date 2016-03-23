FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Infibeam $80 mln IPO fully subscribed -exchanges
March 23, 2016 / 10:06 AM / a year ago

India's Infibeam $80 mln IPO fully subscribed -exchanges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - India’s Infibeam Incorporation Ltd’s initial public offering has been fully subscribed ahead of books closing later on Wednesday, exchange data showed.

The e-commerce firm received orders for about 12.5 million shares on offer as of 15:24 India time (0954 GMT), according to data from the National Stock Exchange and BSE Ltd.

High net-worth individuals and corporates were active bidders with orders worth 1.8 times the total number of shares reserved for them.

Infibeam is aiming to raise up to 5.4 billion rupees ($80.84 million) at the top-end of its IPO and has set a price band of 360 rupees to 462 rupees a share.

The offer closes later on Wednesday.

$1 = 66.8025 Indian rupees Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
