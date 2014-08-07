FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Inficon Holding says Q2 2014 sales of USD 74.8 million
#Switzerland Market Report
August 7, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Inficon Holding says Q2 2014 sales of USD 74.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Inficon Holding AG : * Says Q2 2014: sales of USD 74.8 million (+5.4% over prior-year period; +2.9%

organically) * Says H1 sales of USD 146.4 million (+2.0% over prior-year period) * Sees FY 2014 USD 290-320 million in sales; operating profit USD 44-56 million * Says operating profit for the second quarter amounts to USD 11.3 million * Says Q2 net profit of USD 8.3 million yields a margin of 11.2% of sales,

slightly up from 11.0% at mid-year 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
