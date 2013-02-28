FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Semiconductors
February 28, 2013 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

Infineon sees improving quarterly sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon expects turnover to rise in the coming quarters, although still forecasts a fall in revenues for the fiscal year as a whole, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The worst quarter was now behind Infineon and improvements had been in sight since the start of 2013, Reinhard Ploss said in a speech at the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

Infineon had said in January that its key car clients were now starting to re-order chips such as those which activate airbags and enable cruise control equipment, after a period of running inventories down.

For the fiscal year until end-September as a whole, Infineon expects revenue to drop by between 5 and 9 percent.

Reporting by Jens Hack; writing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
