Infineon settles patent infringement row with Atmel

FRANKFURT, June 14 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon said it has settled a patent infringement claim against Atmel, ending a legal dispute that has been ongoing for more than two years.

As part of the settlement, Atmel will pay Infineon an undisclosed sum, Infineon sad in a statement on Friday.

Infineon initiated proceedings against Atmel in April 2011, filing a complaint against the company in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. The patents in the suit and countersuit are related to microcontrollers.