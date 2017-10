BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - German microchip maker Infineon Technologies said on Sunday that Chief Executive Peter Bauer will leave the company for health reasons on Sept. 30 and be replaced by Reinhard Ploss, responsible for production, development, technology and personnel.

Bauer has osteoporosis and informed Infineon’s supervisory board about his intention to resign, the company said. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Erica Billingham)