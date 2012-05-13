FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Infineon CEO to quit for health reasons
#Credit Markets
May 13, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Infineon CEO to quit for health reasons

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* CEO Peter Bauer has osteoporosis

* Successor Ploss to take over Oct. 1 (Adds comments from CEO and supervisory board chief)

BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - Infineon Chief Executive Peter Bauer will leave the German microchip maker in September for health reasons, after four years at the helm, to be replaced by long-serving executive board member Reinhard Ploss.

Bauer, who has been CEO since June 2008, has osteoporosis, a disease of bones that leads to an increased risk of fracture. He has suffered several fractures of vertebrae in his spine in past years and his condition has deteriorated “markedly,” the company said on Sunday.

Ploss, who has been with Infineon for more than 25 years, will replace Bauer on Oct. 1.

“The appointment of Ploss shows that the board is committed to continuity,” said Wolfgang Mayrhuber, head of the supervisory panel. “A continuation of the successful strategy is guaranteed with fellow executive board members Dominik Assam and Arunjai Mittal.”

Infineon raised its full-year sales outlook last week after demand for its energy efficiency, mobility and security chips, especially from the auto industry, helped second-quarter results beat expectations. Based near Munich, the company said it now sees full fiscal-year sales declining by a low single-digit percentage.

“This decision is very difficult for me,” Bauer said. “I cannot permanently reconcile my commitment to lead Infineon with unlimited efforts into the future, with my disease.”

Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Erica Billingham

