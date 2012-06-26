FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Infineon lowers outlook as hit by global slowdown
June 26, 2012 / 2:31 PM / in 5 years

Infineon lowers outlook as hit by global slowdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon lowered its sales outlook for its fiscal third quarter after being hit by the global economic slowdown, it said on Tuesday.

The group said it now expected a slight decline in revenues in the March-to-June quarter compared with the previous quarter and a total segment result margin of around 12 percent.

Infineon had previously expected its third quarter revenue and segment margin to be broadly flat. In the fiscal second quarter it reported revenue up 4 percent to 986 million euros ($1.23 billion) and a margin of 14.6 percent. ($1 = 0.8013 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

