FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - Auto and industrial chipmaker Infineon on Thursday said it expected revenues to rise by 34 percent in its fiscal 2014/15 year, which is at low end of an earlier given range of a rise between 34 and 38 percent.

Infineon, whose chips activate car airbags, control air conditioners and washing machines and manage power supplies, said it still expects core operating margin of about 15 percent.