FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Infineon Q4 boosted by industrial and security chips
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
November 12, 2013 / 6:47 AM / 4 years ago

Infineon Q4 boosted by industrial and security chips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - German chip maker Infineon reported a year-on-year 26 percent rise in its core operating profit, driven by its industrial and security units.

Operating profit, excluding special items, for the three months to September rose to 148 million euros ($198.43 million), beating the average expectation of 139 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Infineon said it expects revenues of between 960 million euros and 1 billion in the current fiscal first quarter.

Full-year revenue is seen rising 7-11 percent, with an operating margin of between 11-14 percent, it said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.