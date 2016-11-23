Infineon raises mid-term operating margin target

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Auto and industrial chip maker Infineon has raised its mid-term operating margin target to 17 percent from 15 percent as it expects to gain from the strong dollar and efficiency benefits from the acquisition of International Rectifier.

The German company reported a 2-percent drop in operating profit, excluding special items, for the quarter ending in September to 280 million euros ($297.61 million).

That was slightly below the average of 285 million euros in a Reuters poll with estimates of ten analysts surveyed ranging from 272-293 million euros.

Infineon, whose chips activate car airbags, enable cruise control, manage power supplies and cut vehicle emissions, said it expected first-quarter revenue to drop 4 percent from the previous quarter with an operating margin of 14 percent.

For the full fiscal 2016/17 year it expects revenues to rise around 6 percent, with an operating margin of about 16 percent. ($1 = 0.9408 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)