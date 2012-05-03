FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Infineon raises full-year sales outlook
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 3, 2012 / 5:56 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Infineon raises full-year sales outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, CEO quote)

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon AG raised its full-year sales outlook on Thursday after demand for its energy efficiency, mobility and security chips boosted fiscal second-quarter results beyond expectations.

“Business was better in the second quarter than expected. Three out of four segments increase revenue,” Infineon’s Chief Executive Peter Bauer said in a statement.

Infineon, whose customers include Japanese carmaker Hyundai , software maker Microsoft and the U.S. Government Printing Office said it now sees full fiscal-year sales declining by a low single-digit percentage.

It previously saw a medium single-digit percentage decline.

The fiscal second-quarter operating profit excluding special items rose 2 percent from the previous quarter to 144 million euros ($189.4 million), exceeding a consensus forecast of 131 million in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)

