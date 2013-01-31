FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Infineon Q1 oper profit slightly ahead of expectations
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
January 31, 2013 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Infineon Q1 oper profit slightly ahead of expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to different USN)

FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon on Thursday reported a slightly better-than-expected first-quarter operating profit as cost savings are starting to show effect.

Fiscal first-quarter operating profit, excluding special items, fell 69 percent from last year to 44 million euros ($59.71 million), beating the average expectation of 42 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Infineon said it still expected 2013 revenue to drop 5-9 percent, while its core operating profit margin would reach between 5-9 percent. ($1 = 0.7370 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.