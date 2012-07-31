Infineon strikes more cautious tone on Q4

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon on Tuesday struck a more cautious tone for its fourth-quarter, citing global economic uncertainties.

Infineon said it expected fourth-quarter sales to be flat or down from the third quarter, while the operating margin will be around 12 percent, down from 12.7 percent in the third quarter.

It earlier said fourth-quarter revenue and margin would remain flat from the previous quarter.

Infineon said it expected 2012 revenue to drop about 3 percent, while its operating margin would be at between 13 and 14 percent.

The group, which caters to the car and engineering industries, said operating profit before exceptionals, or “total segment result”, for the March-to-June period came in at 126 million euros ($154.3 million), 13 percent lower than the 144 million euros it made in the second-quarter.

Infineon already warned on June 26 its operating profit would be lower than expected. ($1 = 0.8168 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)