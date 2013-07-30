Infineon raises 2013 outlook as Q3 beats expectations

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon on Tuesday raised its full-year revenue and operating profit outlook after reporting a better-than-expected third-quarter operating profit as its key automotive market continued to recover.

“Given the results for the first nine months and the outlook for the fourth quarter, revenue for the full year should be approximately 1.5 percent lower than in the previous fiscal year, with a Segment Result Margin just under 10 percent,” the company said in a statement.

The company, whose chips activate airbags, enable cruise control and cut emissions among other functions, had earlier said its 2013 revenue would come in at the high end of its previous target range of 3.56-3.71 billion euros, or a 5-9 percent drop.

The company also raised the outlook for its core operating profit margin to just under 10 percent from a previous outlook for the upper end of a 5-9 percent range.

Operating profit, excluding special items, for the three months to June fell 7 percent to 117 million euros ($155.07 million) compared with the year-earlier period, beating the average expectation of 104 million euros in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Editing by Jonathan Gould)