Infineon says to raise dividend "significantly"
May 6, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Infineon says to raise dividend "significantly"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - German chip maker Infineon said on Tuesday it wanted to significantly raise its dividend for the current fiscal year, citing lower investments and an upswing in the sector.

Chief Executive Reinhard Ploss in a statement Infineon expected to grow faster than its peers.

“The fact that we will need to employ less capital in future to achieve this, clearly demonstrates that we are on the right track with our manufacturing strategy,” he added.

“It is justified that shareholders should also now benefit from the progress made. Therefore it is our intention to raise the dividend significantly for the current fiscal year.” (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
