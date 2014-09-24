FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Infineon to pay 260 mln euros to settle Qimonda dispute
September 24, 2014

Infineon to pay 260 mln euros to settle Qimonda dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon will pay 260 million euros($334 million) to settle parts of a long-running legal battle with its former unit Qimonda, Qimonda’s insolvency administrator said on Wednesday.

Of that sum, 125 million euros will go toward buying all of Qimonda’s patents, Michael Jaffe said in a statement.

Qimonda, which was spun off from Infineon in 2006, collapsed in 2009 as chip prices plunged and then filed for insolvency after failing to hammer out details of a rescue package in time.

$1 = 0.7793 euro Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

