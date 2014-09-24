FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2014

Infineon says existing provisions to cover Qimonda settlement

FRANKFURT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon said it had already set aside enough money to cover a 260-million-euro ($334 million) settlement agreed with its former unit Qimonda on Wednesday.

“The partial settlement is covered by provisions already recognised by Infineon. The payment of the settlement amount will be made from existing liquidity,” Infineon said in a statement.

Qimonda, which was spun off from Infineon in 2006, collapsed in 2009 as chip prices plunged and then filed for insolvency after failing to hammer out details of a rescue package in time. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor)

