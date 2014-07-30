FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Infineon says sees 2014 slightly ahead of expectations
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
July 30, 2014 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

Infineon says sees 2014 slightly ahead of expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon on Wednesday raised its full year outlook on strong demand for its products from carmakers and industrial customers.

Infineon said it expects revenue growth and core operating margin for the financial year through September to be slightly ahead of its original target ranges of between 7 and 11 percent and 11 to 14 percent, respectively.

In the fiscal third quarter through June, Infineon’s operating profit excluding some special items rose to 170 million euros, up 45 percent from the previous year and in line with the average forecast of 171 million euros in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.