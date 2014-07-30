Infineon says sees 2014 slightly ahead of expectations

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon on Wednesday raised its full year outlook on strong demand for its products from carmakers and industrial customers.

Infineon said it expects revenue growth and core operating margin for the financial year through September to be slightly ahead of its original target ranges of between 7 and 11 percent and 11 to 14 percent, respectively.

In the fiscal third quarter through June, Infineon’s operating profit excluding some special items rose to 170 million euros, up 45 percent from the previous year and in line with the average forecast of 171 million euros in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Arno Schuetze)