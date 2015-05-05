Infineon ups 2015 outlook on weak euro, demand for security chips

FRANKFURT, May 5 (Reuters) - Auto and industrial chipmaker Infineon again raised its revenues and profit predictions for the year, partly thanks to the weak euro, an increase in demand for its security chips and the consolidation of recently acquired International Rectifier.

Infineon, whose chips activate car airbags, control air conditioners and washing machines and manage power supplies, said it expects 2015 revenues to rise 34-38 percent, with core operating margin of 15 percent at the mid-point of the sales forecast.

The company’s previous outlook was for fiscal 2015 revenues to rise 10-14 percent and a core operating margin of 14-15 percent at the mid-point of the sales forecast. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)