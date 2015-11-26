FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
November 26, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Infineon Q4 operating result beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Auto and industrial chip maker Infineon’s fiscal fourth-quarter operating profit rose 52 percent, helped by currency effects and the $3 billion acquisition of its U.S. peer International Rectifier.

The German company’s operating profit, excluding special items, for the quarter ending in September rose to 286 million euros ($303.7 million) from 188 million last year.

That was above the most optimistic estimate in a Reuters poll with estimates of ten analysts surveyed ranging from 236-272 million euros to give an average of 252 million euros, .

Infineon, whose chips activate car airbags, enable cruise control, manage power supplies and cut vehicle emissions, said it expected first-quarter revenue to drop between 4 and 8 percent with an operating margin of 14 percent at the mid-point of that range.

For the full fiscal 2015/16 year it expects revenues to rise between 11 and 15 percent, with an operating margin of 16 percent. ($1 = 0.9416 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
