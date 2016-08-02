FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Infineon Q3 oper profit misses expectations, keeps 2016 outlook
August 2, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

Infineon Q3 oper profit misses expectations, keeps 2016 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon on Tuesday reported lower-than-expected fiscal third-quarter operating profit, burdened by lower earnings at its power management chip unit.

The German company, whose chips activate car airbags and enable cruise control, reported operating profit, excluding special items, for the quarter through end-June of 254 million euros ($283.87 million), up from 245 million last year.

That was below the average forecast of 263 million euros in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts whose estimates ranged from 252 million to 270 million euros.

Infineon confirmed its full-year outlook, expecting revenues to rise between 10 and 14 percent, with an operating margin of between 15 and 16 percent at the mid-point of its guidance. ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

